ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.27 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001845 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $21.84 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.60 or 0.00505645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00092817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00062792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00077155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.54 or 0.00385478 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

ARMOR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.