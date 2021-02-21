Arqma One Day Trading Volume Tops $237.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $80,614.01 and approximately $237.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,093.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,910.50 or 0.03346244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.45 or 0.00394885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $697.70 or 0.01222027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.00 or 0.00423858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.49 or 0.00428219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00027184 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.45 or 0.00275782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,368,148 coins and its circulating supply is 8,323,604 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

