Arrow Financial Corp Sells 442 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 42.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,893.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,691.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.