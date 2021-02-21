Arweave (AR) Price Tops $6.91 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.91 or 0.00012385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $230.74 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.89 or 0.00765164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058956 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00018718 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00038898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.68 or 0.04480428 BTC.

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

Arweave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

