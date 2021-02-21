AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.33 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $7.47 or 0.00013417 BTC on major exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and $2.33 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.55 or 0.00494852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00067584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00090717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00061729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00076416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00447179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027365 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios . AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

AS Roma Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

