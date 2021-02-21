AS Roma Fan Token Price Tops $8.36 (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $8.36 or 0.00014525 BTC on exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $10.20 million and $2.10 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.88 or 0.00526396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00077838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.00391454 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

