Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Astec Industries worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASTE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $64.54 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

