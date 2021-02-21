Atari Token (ATRI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,052.00

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Atari Token has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Atari Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Atari Token has a market capitalization of $63.00 million and $3,052.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.96 or 0.00773082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00041943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00018943 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.47 or 0.04543805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00039394 BTC.

Atari Token Token Profile

Atari Token (ATRI) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,481,204,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,100 tokens. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

Atari Token Token Trading

Atari Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.