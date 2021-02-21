Atheios (ATH) Reaches Market Cap of $43,063.86

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $43,063.86 and approximately $26.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,653.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.94 or 0.03357119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.71 or 0.00394867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $689.96 or 0.01217846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.37 or 0.00426046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.84 or 0.00430407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00027178 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00278657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,149,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,001,825 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

