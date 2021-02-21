Atlas Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $8.44 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.00500982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00092358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00062519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00077138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028164 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.15 or 0.00380953 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

