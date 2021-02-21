Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,067 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Atmos Energy worth $41,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,525,000 after buying an additional 299,778 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,276,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,520,000 after buying an additional 32,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

NYSE:ATO opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $119.78.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

