ATN (ATN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,915.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. ATN has a market cap of $851,826.24 and approximately $12,915.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00060461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.10 or 0.00760665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019450 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.13 or 0.04594135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00039730 BTC.

About ATN

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

