Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $75,222.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $21.00 million and $75,222.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 62.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003445 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.14 or 0.00511674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00068393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059390 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00759693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00044184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00095278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

