AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Newport Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Newport Trust Co decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,731,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,655,706 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 15.6% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned 2.76% of AT&T worth $5,657,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,784,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,604,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,897,000 after buying an additional 1,340,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of T opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

