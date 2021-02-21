AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 211,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 268,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in AT&T by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 37,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 124,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

