AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Financial Comparison

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AU Optronics and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Power Integrations 0 2 4 0 2.67

Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $86.80, indicating a potential downside of 8.81%. Given Power Integrations’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and Power Integrations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.65 -$608.06 million ($0.67) -9.06 Power Integrations $420.67 million 13.59 $193.47 million $0.89 106.96

Power Integrations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -8.34% -11.43% -5.35% Power Integrations 44.72% 8.34% 7.46%

Summary

Power Integrations beats AU Optronics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; and manufactures and sells TFT-LCD modules and panels, TV sets, backlight modules, automotive parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills. In addition, it develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as related consulting services; and engages in venture capital investment activities. The company operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

