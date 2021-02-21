Auctus (AUC) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Auctus has a total market cap of $12.24 million and $103,635.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00059004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.45 or 0.00777285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00059120 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019214 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00039519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.94 or 0.04532428 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,571,710 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

