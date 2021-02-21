Audius (AUDIO) Price Up 11.2% This Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Audius has a market cap of $50.43 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00503894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00090370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00064685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00078545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00399471 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

