Audius Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.08 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $51.78 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00500711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00093575 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00061301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00076736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.00445846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00028294 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

