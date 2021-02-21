Augur (REP) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $35.48 or 0.00061656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $390.25 million and $52.73 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00761033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00057835 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020120 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00039832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.83 or 0.04587734 BTC.

Augur is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

