Aurora (AOA) Tops One Day Volume of $4.87 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Aurora token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aurora has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $35.07 million and $4.87 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00759693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00044184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00039854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.07 or 0.04549131 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.