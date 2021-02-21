Auroracoin (AUR) Market Cap Reaches $3.80 Million

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $253.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,702.94 or 0.99644348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00036871 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00135493 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003740 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

