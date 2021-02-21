Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 488.90 ($6.39).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUTO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 607.60 ($7.94) on Friday. Auto Trader Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 583.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 571.27. The company has a market cap of £5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 37.05.

About Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO)

