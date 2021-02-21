Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 488.90 ($6.39).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUTO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 607.60 ($7.94) on Friday. Auto Trader Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 583.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 571.27. The company has a market cap of £5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 37.05.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

