Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 488.90 ($6.39).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 607.60 ($7.94) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 583.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 571.27. The company has a market cap of £5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. Auto Trader Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

