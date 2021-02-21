Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Boosted by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 748.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.2% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,639. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $181.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

