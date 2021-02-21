Autonio Market Capitalization Tops $7.67 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $452,150.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00503894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00090370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00064685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00078545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00399471 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.