Autonio (NIOX) Reaches Market Cap of $7.87 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $486,838.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00500711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00093575 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00061301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00076736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.00445846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00028294 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

