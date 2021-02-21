Axe (AXE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $64,485.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Axe has a market cap of $350,918.02 and $64,485.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

