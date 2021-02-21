Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19.67 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $82.45 million and approximately $19.67 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00060187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.40 or 0.00767932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00042373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00058711 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00018446 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00040791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.78 or 0.04620454 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

