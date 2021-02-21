Axie Infinity Price Reaches $1.81 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00003238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $76.17 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00057409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.92 or 0.00770910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00041297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00018750 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.10 or 0.04509981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00038881 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.