Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.75 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00060461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.10 or 0.00760665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019450 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.13 or 0.04594135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00039730 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

