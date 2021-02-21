AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AXT by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AXT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXTI stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 3,190,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.16 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

