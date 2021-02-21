Azuki (AZUKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $190,314.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Azuki token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $190,314.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00498296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00067688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00090295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00076815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00381875 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 8,265,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,184,580 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

Azuki Token Trading

Azuki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

