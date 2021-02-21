Balancer Market Capitalization Hits $301.39 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $301.39 million and approximately $144.61 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $43.40 or 0.00075091 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.20 or 0.00493412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00089510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00061320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00076321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.54 or 0.00379814 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

Buying and Selling Balancer

Balancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

