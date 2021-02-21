Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250,921 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

