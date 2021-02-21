Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,498,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,675,000 after purchasing an additional 688,252 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 54,514,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,767,117. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $298.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

