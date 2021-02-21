Bao Finance Hits Market Cap of $49.53 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $49.53 million and $3.07 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.45 or 0.00490017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00091694 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00076069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00448984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00027545 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

