Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 527,637 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for about 0.9% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.67% of Barrick Gold worth $273,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,605 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,840 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,665,000 after acquiring an additional 784,203 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,570,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,768,000 after acquiring an additional 736,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,520,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,612,000 after acquiring an additional 216,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.78 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

