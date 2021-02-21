Barrington Research Weighs in on Forrester Research, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $808.81 million, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 213.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at $972,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $341,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,429 shares of company stock valued at $878,826. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

