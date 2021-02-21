BASIC (BASIC) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $28.78 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BASIC has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.81 or 0.00514116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00068564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00089856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00062532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00076847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00029351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.00387862 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

