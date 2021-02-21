Bata 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. Bata has a total market cap of $99,714.78 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 76.2% higher against the dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.67 or 0.00394370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

