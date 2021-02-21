Baudax Bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Baudax Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baudax Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 386,900 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,538,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

