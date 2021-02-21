Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,494 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.42% of Bausch Health Companies worth $31,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 775,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after buying an additional 118,495 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 219,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

