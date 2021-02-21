BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. BayCom reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCML. TheStreet raised shares of BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:BCML traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. 24,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,523. BayCom has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 99.3% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 502.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

