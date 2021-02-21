Beacon (BECN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $266.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Beacon has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $11,289.36 and approximately $266.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00016948 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001014 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 95.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

