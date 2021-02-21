Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 906 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,296,000 after buying an additional 180,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,246,000 after buying an additional 136,787 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,362,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DPZ opened at $371.46 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.22 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.53.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.96.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

