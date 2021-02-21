Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $95.80 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $111.07. The stock has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.