Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,831 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 810,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $127.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

