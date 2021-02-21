Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $265.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

