Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,834 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

